Sunday Slow Streets NWA in Fayetteville begins June 14

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In response to increased use of Northwest Arkansas trails and parks, the City of Fayetteville is collaborating with BikeNWA to create more ways for pedestrians and bicyclists to use streets as part of “Slow Streets NWA”.

“Slow Streets NWA” will be on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 14 through August 30, 2020.

I am enthusiastic about the new Sunday Slow Streets program in Fayetteville. This program offers more ways for people to get outside and enjoy themselves, and it will bring a welcome boost to our downtown businesses at the same time. I hope our residents will take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy Fayetteville. Please remember to take COVID-19 safety precautions even when you are outside—practice social distancing, wear a face covering and stay home if you are not feeling well. Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan

The “Slow Streets NWA” program will be on a designated route that links with the City’s existing Wilson Park Slow Streets pilot project and connects hubs around Downtown Fayetteville.

Certain streets will be closed on Sundays, discouraging cut-through traffic but remaining open to local traffic such as residents, business traffic, emergency vehicles, and service/delivery vehicles, and reducing speed on these streets to 5 mph.

Residents can make trips to local businesses and explore the community on foot, by bicycle or using scooters or other mobility devices on the roadway.