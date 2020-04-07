Slowing the spread of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the coronavirus pandemic is not going anywhere any time soon.

“We’re just having some success in slowing the spread. It is clear that this is going to go on for some time,” Hutchinson said.

The Governor said Arkansans who are following recommendations from the CDC and the state are helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

Using examples from his news conference today, the Governor looked at the time it takes Arkansas to double the positive number of cases. He compared our data with states around the country.

Our rate is much slower than hotspots.

Hutchinson said people social distancing and listening to restrictions of social gatherings is having a significant beneficial impact and he encourages Arkansans to continue.

“Do you responsibility to follow the social distancing. When you can’t social distance, wear the mask so that you can protect yourself and protect others,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said the case count will continue to rise in the coming days.

He said slowing the doubling time and the spread is a priority and mitigation efforts need to continue across the state as a whole.