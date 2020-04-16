Small Business Administration loans disbursed in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Small Business Administration has distributed all of the money it was allocated through the Federal Cares Act.

That’s nearly $250 billion for companies across the country to keep paying employees on their payroll.

A total of 14,803 businesses in Arkansas received some of that funding totaling $2.1 billion.

“So I think that’s probably why you’re seeing some leveling off on some of those numbers in unemployment some of those businesses were waiting to see if they got that payroll protection approved,” Michael Preston, Arkansas Secy. of Commerce said.

150,000 unemployment claims have been filed since March.