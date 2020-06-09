Small businesses continue to suffer from ongoing pandemic

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Steuart Walton, Economic Recovery Task Force chair, said small businesses in Arkansas continue to suffer from the ongoing pandemic.

Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed Walton to head the Economic Recovery Task Force in May.

During today’s news briefing, Walton reported Arkansas is doing better than neighboring states with respect to economic recovery.

He said he needs help from Arkansans to keep the economy running safely by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask out in public settings.

“It’s something that’s going to help our state, it’s going to help our country, it’s going to help our economy in this recovery,” Walton said.