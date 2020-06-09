Small businesses continue to suffer from ongoing pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Steuart Walton, Economic Recovery Task Force chair, said small businesses in Arkansas continue to suffer from the ongoing pandemic.
Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed Walton to head the Economic Recovery Task Force in May.
During today’s news briefing, Walton reported Arkansas is doing better than neighboring states with respect to economic recovery.
He said he needs help from Arkansans to keep the economy running safely by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask out in public settings.
“It’s something that’s going to help our state, it’s going to help our country, it’s going to help our economy in this recovery,” Walton said.