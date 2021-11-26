Small businesses look forward to ‘Small Business Saturday’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many people got out today for the Black Friday deals, but small businesses are waiting for ‘Small Business Saturday’ to get more sales.

At Stadium Shoppe in Fayetteville, owner Robert Mann said this combined with the Arkansas football win Friday could bring in significant sales.

Mann said being a family-owned small business really brings in some support from our community, but especially during a football season like this.

“You got a lot of people in town for the game, plus they’re winning, which is a good thing and when the Razorbacks are on a hot streak- basketball is undefeated right now, football is going to a bowl game-all the Razorback fans are in a good mood,” he said. “So, yes, we expect to be busy tomorrow.”

Mann says Stadium Shoppe will be open from 8:00 Saturday morning until 6:00 PM.