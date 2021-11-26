Small businesses look forward to ‘Small Business Saturday’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many people got out today for the Black Friday deals, but small businesses are waiting for ‘Small Business Saturday’ to get more sales.

At Stadium Shoppe in Fayetteville, owner Robert Mann said this combined with the Arkansas football win Friday could bring in significant sales.

Mann said being a family-owned small business really brings in some support from our community, but especially during a football season like this.

“You got a lot of people in town for the game, plus they’re winning, which is a good thing and when the Razorbacks are on a hot streak- basketball is undefeated right now, football is going to a bowl game-all the Razorback fans are in a good mood,” he said. “So, yes, we expect to be busy tomorrow.”

Mann says Stadium Shoppe will be open from 8:00 Saturday morning until 6:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers