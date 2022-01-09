Small, rural hospital prepared to help with COVID-19 surge

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette says it’s prepared to help out larger hospitals that might become overwhelmed during the latest COVID-19 surge.

Ozarks Community Hospital currently doesn’t have any COVID-19 patients in its care. It doesn’t have an ICU, but it does have about 25 beds available for hospital patients.

Chief Nursing Officer, Kenda Clopton, said the hospital is ready to help out other hospitals if needed during the Omicron surge.

“We have the capability to accept patients that could free up some bed space in the higher acuity hospitals if that will help their census situation,” Clopton said.

Other regional hospitals told KNWA/FOX 24 that they have seen a rise in patients over the past week, but it has not gotten to the point where they would need to send patients elsewhere.