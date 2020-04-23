Small town needs census funds to survive pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic closes local businesses, the financial impact is hitting small towns particularly hard.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the coronavirus pandemic closes local businesses, the financial impact is hitting small towns particularly hard.

The Sulphur Springs mayor said the city’s only saving grace is the money it’s expecting from the census.

But, if only a portion of the community fills it out, the city will lose out on some of those federal dollars.

Mayor Shane Weber said without a large tax base, securing this money is vital in keeping the city running.

He said, “I’m working on a couple other avenues as far as commercial business goes to bring some tax dollars in but thats all in the future. Right now it’s imperative that these people turn in these census forms.”

If you want to fill out the census online, click here.