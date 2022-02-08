FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Elkins and lincoln are two districts that decided to learn remotely Monday.

Both superintendents tell me they got out on secondary roads Sunday afternoon and found them still covered with snow and ice.

Snow and ice were still there Monday morning when I went to check them out.

I reached out to the mayor’s office and public works department in both Elkins and Lincoln for an update on clearing the roads.

Neither answered or was available for comment.

However, I was able to get a hold of Washington County, it says it can understand why smaller road crews are having a tougher time.

“A lot of times what you get it’s a good melt and a refreeze at the bottom, and it becomes very difficult to take the blade of a road grader or on a snowplow and get that off. A lot of times, the only thing that’s going to work is sunlight,” says Brain Lester with Washington County.

The county adds now that it has finished all of the county streets, it would be more than happy to help out any smaller cities that have fallen behind.

Both superintendents I spoke to say they’re optimistic that the additional day of melting will be enough to clear the secondary streets and have in-person learning tomorrow.