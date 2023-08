FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith announced today that it will be performing smoke testing in several areas in the coming months.

“Smoke testing aims to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system,” a release from the city said.

The city says that the smoke is non-toxic, harmless and creates no fire hazard, and that residents may notice smoke coming from vent stacks on houses or rising from the ground.

For more information about the smoke testing, click here.