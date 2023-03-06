NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Snoop Dogg will be bringing his new tour to Northwest Arkansas this summer with a host of special guests in tow.

On March 6, Snoop Dogg announced that the High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort and Berner, featuring special guest DJ Drama, will make a stop here on July 15 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m.

Artist and Citi presales start on Tuesday, March 7. Citi is the official card of the High School Reunion tour U.S. dates and Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Standard ticket prices range from $45-$179.50 plus applicable fees.

You can purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.