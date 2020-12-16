Snow days, a thing of the past?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Superintendent of the Gravette school district Maribel Childress says that traditional snow days are a thing of the past.

“The things that are very much most important to us are student safety and student learning and having the opportunity to pivot to inclement weather helps up make sure that we are being good stewards of both,” Childress says.

One high school student doesn’t mind doing school from home.

“Honestly I don’t mind it getting to do our school from home is like pretty cool maybe not cool but it’s better than having to go in extra days during the summer,” Savannah Rangel says.

This student isn’t the only fan of our new distance learning capabilities.

“It’s just a great opportunity to make sure like I said to make sure our students and their families are safe and that learning doesn’t stop,” Childress says.

And even though Childress fully supports true snow days being a thing of the past she does have a special message for students in every district.

“Now I do hope that students took some brain breaks to get out and play in it its been a very long time since he had some snow and so I hope those sleds got a little bit of use,” Childress says.

Childress says that up until now, 17% of the students in the Gravette district had already been learning remotely, and for those who weren’t, it’s still up in the air if they’ll be returning to school tomorrow.