Social campaign comes to Crystal Bridges, The Momentary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A campaign launched to bring messages of hope and joy through artwork is in its final days.

Earlier this summer, The Momentary and Crystal Bridges developed a social connecting campaign.

Nine local artists created art pieces for those who were isolated due to COVID-19.

Their work traveled to 22 sites around Northwest Arkansas.

A spokesperson for the museums tells us there are only two stops left before it ends.

“The final two stops for the murals are at The Momentary, which is where we’re at right now and they’ll be on view here near the Razorback Greenway and The Momentary Green through August 16 and then they’ll go to Crystal Bridges, The North Lawn at Crystal Bridges on be on view August 18 through 31,” said Emily Neuman, Public Relations Manager at The Momentary.

Don’t miss out on these last two stops.

Admission is free for everybody and no registration is required.