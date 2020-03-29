Social distancing at grocery stores

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Secretary of Health, asked Arkansans to socially distance at grocery stores to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Smith asked for younger people to do the grocery shopping and to go shopping at times when it is not as crowded.

He also said to make sure there are at least six feet between you and the next person in line.

“We need to think through it and make sure we don’t need to stand right next to each other the way we usually do,” Smith said. “And if you show up and the parking lot is full and you have the option of coming back at another time, then that might be a good idea.”

Smith also said it is a good idea to limit your trips to the grocery store.