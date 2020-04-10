Social distancing on Easter Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Christians approach a festive weekend to celebrate Easter, the governor encourages everyone to be disciplined in social distancing.

Gov. Hutchinson reiterated his directive banning social gatherings of 10 or more people.

He applauded churches for finding creative ways to worship and advises them to continue doing that on Easter Sunday.

As he encourages churches not to meet, the Governor introduced Dr. Rex Horn of Baptist Preparatory to deliver a message.

“Not only is Easter a day of reflection but of anticipation and so today I encourage us all to remember Sunday follows Friday,” Horn said.

Dr. Horn encouraged Christians to worship through live streaming services and connect with family online.