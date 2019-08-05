Social media could be giving mass shooters more ammo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Within one day, more than 20 people are dead and at least 50 others are inured after two mass shootings.

Local law enforcement said it is important to prepare for an active shooter, even in Northwest Arkansas.

“If we can create time and distance between ourselves and the problem,” Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) Director John Luther said. “We wanna do that.”

In an active shooter situation, when seconds count help can be minutes away, according to Luther.

“We are coming, but the public has to understand that they have to take some measures to protect themselves in those first minutes,” he said.

Measures he said include knowing basic techniques on how to control bleeding and getting active shooter training.

Both Sgt. Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department and Luther said these things are all provided for you by your local police department and emergency personnel.

“The more people that know that, the more help is available to people that are injured,” Luther said.

He said being aware of your surroundings is critical for keeping yourself safe in these types of situations.

According to Luther and Sgt. Page some things you can do to prepare before an active shooter situation is to be mindful of the attention you give to shooters.

“Don’t forward his name, don’t mention his name, and anytime you see something going across shut that down immediately,” Sgt. Page said. “That can help us prevent the next shooting.”

“Social media plays a factor,” Luther said. “We should not spend any time on the person that killed people or injured people.”

Fayetteville resident Leoneal Albarran said he doesn’t have a television at home and saw a shared post on his Facebook about the mass shootings.

“When these sort of things happen, they are kinda like conversation starters,” he said.

A conversation he said he would have had no idea about had it not been shared on his social media feed.

“If you are on your phone it is very easy to just click the share button and let people know that you are now an informed person,” he said.

It is a harmless act that all three men agree, gives the shooter all the glory.

“It highlights them,” Albarran said. “It brings them into the spotlight.”

“We want to take that glory away from them and shut it down before they can ever get that far,” Sgt. Page said.

“I think they’re evil and I think they need to not be talked about,” Luther said. “I think we need to talk about those that were injured or killed, the family members and how they must feel,and the responders who come into help with those kind of those things.”