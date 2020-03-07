Social work seminar focuses on mental health of social workers

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) — They help others in their line of work, but sometimes they need help themselves.

And when it comes to social work, sometimes that can be the difference between life and death.

People in certain occupations have a much higher rate of suicide than most.

And that can be the case for social workers.

Dr. Tara Garrity, MSSU Dept. of Social Work, said, “Social work is one of the most stressful jobs out there and we work with people who have incurred a lot of trauma and that does have an impact on a person, and so that’s one of the reasons self care is so important so we have a way to process those things that we come into contact with.”

Preventing job burnout and even suicide were among the topics discussed at the Annual Joplin Professional Social Workers Group Seminar.

“Really important for local social workers to be able to network because a big part of our job is knowing what resources are out there and what referrals we can make and so this is a venue we can have once a year where social workers can do that.”

Working professionals as well as students going into to field attended the event, like MSSU Senior Lauren Peters, who knows how challenging a profession it can be, but is anxious to start changing lives.

Lauren Peters, MSSU Social Work Senior, said, “It’s a field that I’m passionate about and I want to be able to help others and be that voice for them when they don’t have someone there.”