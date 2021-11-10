Socks and Cookies to donate Christmas care packages to deployed troops

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Socks and Cookies is asking for donations in its fifth annual “Spreading Joy to Those Deployed 12 Needs of Christmas” event.

The event is running now and will end on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Items needed for donation are Black Crew socks, cookies, coffee and water, trail mix, protein bars, playing cards, Five Hour Energy, and lip balm.

The goal of Socks and Cookies is to support soldiers deployed over sea and provide them with “a piece of home,” according to a press release.

Drop off locations are at the Socks and Cookies office and Cooper Realty, both in Rogers, and Hartz Pet Company in Bentonville.

