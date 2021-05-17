Softball teams in states with transgender bans get regionals

FILE – A large flag is unfurled in the outfield before the second game of the best-of-three championship series between Florida and Oklahoma in the NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, in this Tuesday, June 6, 2017, file photo. The NCAA has reached a delicate moment: It must decide whether to punish states that have passed laws limiting the participation of transgender athletes by barring them from hosting its softball and baseball tournaments. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

The NCAA has named Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee as host schools for softball regionals. That brings the postseason softball tournament to three states that have passed laws requiring athletes to compete in interscholastic sports according to their sex at birth.

Republican governors have signed bills banning transgender athletes from competing in intercollegiate sports in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The NCAA allows transgender women to compete if they have taken testosterone-suppressing drugs for at least a year.

The NCAA Board of Governors has warned that future hosting of NCAA events could be affected by state laws.