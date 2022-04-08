FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saving money just became a little easier for Farmington High School, as the community broke ground on its solar power plant.

This will be one of three arrays for the Farmington Schools District to significantly decrease how much it spends on electricity.

The district says the money saved will help hire new teachers for the district.

“They will be able to not just address these facility issues and air quality issues, but it’s also going to be able to put money back into the school for teacher retention strategies,” said Adam Ness head of asset development for integrity energy partners.

The money saved with solar energy will greatly impact how the schools adjust their budget in the future.