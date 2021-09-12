Solar power becoming more popular in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas environmental groups are ready to welcome the Biden’s administration’s blueprint for increasing solar power in the United States.

The Department of Energy’s report outlined a plan for solar power to account for 40% of the nation’s electricity in the next 15 years. Glen Hooks, president of the Arkansas Sierra Club, said this is great news for solar power in the Natural state.

“The way that it’s being structured is going to create millions of new jobs across the country, lots of them right here in Arkansas, while also cleaning up our air and water and drastically reducing electricity prices,” Hooks said.

Hooks said solar power is continuing to become more popular.

“Solar has really been booming here we’re the kind of state that gets a lot of sun, as everybody knows these days,” Hooks said.

Lauren Waldrip, executive director of the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association, said solar panels are becoming increasingly cheaper to install which could make it easier to expand their use in the state.

“[Biden’s] announcement was certainly welcome by our industry,” Waldrip said. “We know that the falling price of solar panels could make it certainly feasible to produce more than half the nation’s electricity by 2050.”

The City of Fayetteville set a goal in 2018 to power all of its city buildings with clean energy sources by 2030.

“You see in the city of Fayetteville and the city of Clarksville going 100% renewable energy for their municipal power sources and the reason they’re doing this is because they are able to save money, in addition to being good for the environment,” Hooks said.

Hooks said increasing reliance on renewable energy will help lower electric bills and benefit the environment in the long run.