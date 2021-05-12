Some Arkansans may be eligible for internet bill discount

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people might be eligible for $50 off their next internet bill.

The discount comes from provisions in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, passed by congress in December 2020.

This program helps eligible households with discounts on broadband service up to $50 per month as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 for the purchase of a computer or tablet.

Steven Porch with the Arkansas Department of Commerce says the new program will especially help getting broadband access to those in rural areas.

Steven Porch, executive broadband manager at the Arkansas Department of Commerce said “It helps with the affordability part of it and allows you to get some equipment you may not be able to afford on your own and that’s a big benefit, that’s a big plus for Arkansas.”

You can find a link to apply, go to fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.