Some Arkansans may be eligible for internet bill discount

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people might be eligible for $50 off their next internet bill.

The discount comes from provisions in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, passed by congress in December 2020.

This program helps eligible households with discounts on broadband service up to $50 per month as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 for the purchase of a computer or tablet.

Steven Porch with the Arkansas Department of Commerce says the new program will especially help getting broadband access to those in rural areas.

Steven Porch, executive broadband manager at the Arkansas Department of Commerce said “It helps with the affordability part of it and allows you to get some equipment you may not be able to afford on your own and that’s a big benefit, that’s a big plus for Arkansas.”

You can find a link to apply, go to fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers