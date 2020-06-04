Some Arkansas regions may enter Phase Two before others, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We could see regions in Arkansas with few COVID-19 cases progress into Phase Two earlier than other parts of the state.

Despite previously saying he would take a statewide approach to continue reopening the natural state, the Governor is now hinting he could allow phase two to move forward in different regions.

He said Phase Two is for states and regions with no evidence of a rebound and that satisfy the gating criteria a second time.

“We’re going to continue to look at this by region, recognizing we have different epidemics at differnt time frames in arkansas and while we’ve kept our state together and there’s a lot of wisdom in that, we want to make sure we’re looking at the regions separately and giving good council and advice,” Hutchinson said.

The Governor also said we have seven different epidemics in the state that are coming and going at different points.