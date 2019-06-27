Some Beaver Lake swimming hot spots closed

UPDATE (July 4): Horseshoe Bend Campground is reopened.

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA) – The Corps of Engineers, Beaver Project Office has closed Horseshoe Bend campground swim beach on Beaver Lake until further notice.

The Arkansas Department of Health found higher than acceptable E. coli levels during routine testing.

There will be signs posted at the beach. Swimming is not recommended but once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the beach will reopen.

All other swim beaches on Beaver Lake that are not closed because of the high lake level are available for public use. Click here for a list of specific beaches affected.