SILVER SPRING, MD (KNWA/KFTA) — The expiration date for some COVID-19 tests has been extended, according to the FDA.

The FDA’s website has a table that shows the shelf life of COVID-19 tests and where to find the expiration date for that test.

The shelf life is how long the test should work as expected, according to the FDA, and is measured from the date the test was manufactured.

The FDA says the expiration date is set at the end of the shelf life. In some cases, the expiration date for a test may be extended.

An extended expiration date means the manufacturer provided data showing that the shelf life is longer than what was known when the test was first authorized, according to the FDA.

More information, including the table of COVID-19 tests, can be found here.