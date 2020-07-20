Some Fayetteville bars caught violating COVID-19 directives

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A couple of Fayetteville bars were caught violating COVID-19 related health directives.

The alcohol beverage control board did compliance checks at businesses across Northwest Arkansas.

According to the ABC’s activity report, Willy D’s on Dickson Street had a verbal warning because booths and tables were less that six feet apart.

Cannibal & Craft in Fayetteville had one violation after an agent noticed there was not enough staff to monitor if customers were wearing masks.

Also, there were tables and booths with more than 10 customers at them.

Spokesperson for the ABC, Scott Hardin said agents just want to make sure that all restaurants and bars are complying with the states guidelines.

“I think we all recognize, in order to get to that place where we want to be where we’re back to normal that everyone has to do something. That includes bars and restaurants. If we have dozens of restaurants and bars around the state ignoring guidlines all together, allowing 100% capacity,” he said. “allowing everyone to come in and that becomes a hot spot well we’re in this thing longer than we need to be.”

Hardin said that only two of the 68 businesses that agents visited last week in Northwest Arkansas were not in full compliance.

A violation can cost a business between $200 to a $1000 depending on the severity of the citation.