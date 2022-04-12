SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After tornadoes recently tore through the area and with the threat of more severe weather on the way, some may be looking into tornado shelters.

Mark Pile, the owner of Pile’s Concrete Inc. in Lowell, makes personal storm shelters. He said he’s getting multiple orders a day after the Springdale tornado on March 30 and expects the order numbers to keep rising with more incoming severe weather.

Pile said tornado shelters are an investment in peace of mind for the safety of you and your family and Michael Waddle with the Benton County Emergency management agrees.

“One thing I advocate for is personal shelter,” said Waddle. “The one thing we don’t want when there is a tornado warning, is to hit the road and go looking for shelter, unless you absolutely have to.”

Another reason looking into a personal shelter could be a good idea is because public shelters may not open until the tornado warning goes off, which limits the time to safely get there. Also, there might not be one close enough to you.

Many public shelters are located in public schools or churches, but Mary Jordan with Springdale Public Schools said their district does not have community storm shelters.

Samuel Rivera Lopez lives in the Woodridge Estates mobile home park in Springdale, where the March 30 tornado swept most of his neighbors’ trailers away or caused the trees to crush their homes. He happened to be awake when the storm began and rushed to the trailer park’s tornado shelter but wasn’t able to get in.

“I didn’t know they had locked it,” said Rivera Lopez.

Rivera Lopez and a few neighbors were scared of the trees falling around them during the storm, but continued to and open the shelter with any means they could find, eventually getting in right as the tornado passed through.

Rivera Lopez said children would play in the shelter and throw sticks in it, so the park’s maintenance decided to lock it. Which Pile said is the number one thing not to do if you have a tornado shelter.

“Customers put locks on mine and I highly recommend they don’t do that because in a panic situation, you’re not going to know where the key is or you’re going to forget the combination,” said Pile. “So locking a shelter is not a good idea.”

For those who can’t invest in their own, Rivera Lopez wants there to be more.

“If the inclination for severe weather keeps building, why are we not assessing as a county or as a city the prospect of building more shelters?” asked Rivera Lopez.

Rivera Lopez said many in his neighborhood don’t know where the nearest public shelter is located, but the shelter in their mobile home park is open for now.