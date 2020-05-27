Some new COVID-19 cases coming from surge in poultry industry

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale’s dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont, Neb. On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for December. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some of the new COVID-19 cases are coming from a surge in the poultry industry.

As of yesterday, 301 poultry workers have the virus from around the state and many of those cases are from poultry companies right here in Northwest Arkansas.

A total of 69 COVID-19 cases are reported in Benton County poultry companies and 44 poultry workers have the virus in Washington County.