Some pumpkin patches reopen, but with new guidelines

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 will change a lot of your Fall traditions.

The owner of Ozark Corn Maze said before she could even open its doors, she had to submit a health plan to make sure it was safe for the public.

Timothea McGarrah said inside that plan was a requirement for all guests to wear a mask while they’re standing in line, on one of the hay rides or in a maze.

She said her team worked closely with the Arkansas Department of Health three months in advance to make sure days like this would be possible.

Ozark Corn Maze is only open less than two months out of the year, so McGarrah said she’s doing everything she can to ensure it doesn’t have to close.

“We had started planting our pumpkins and our corn back in June and July so you know we have invested a lot just to be able to get it open,” she said.

Some pumpkin patches have opted to shut down this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Bullwick Farms said it doesn’t think its possible to keep everything sanitized and safe for the public.