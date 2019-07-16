Some undocumented immigrants unaware of warrant differences

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Immigration authorities are targeting about 2,000 undocumented immigrants ordered to be removed from the country. None are in Arkansas, but information is being circulated about these people’s rights.

Rogers attorney Aaron Cash said an Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) warrant doesn’t legally allow agents to enter someone’s home. Instead, it’s a judicial warrant that gives officers that right.

An ICE warrant, on the other hand, gives officers the ability to arrest someone if he or she has a legal right to be there, such as in a park or jail. That stipulation does not include a home.

“You may not even speak English, so people may not know that they have the right to remain silent, they have a right to an attorney, they have a right to an interpreter,” Cash said. “If it’s just an ICE warrant, they have a right not to open the door.”

Cash said once an officer is allowed inside, he or she can detain someone who’s determined to be undocumented.