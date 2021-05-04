Some vaccine doses wasted due to supply outweighing demand

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Supply is much higher than demand when it comes to vaccines in Arkansas.

That means, sometimes, opened vaccine vials are wasted because not enough people show up to use everything in them.

Col. Rob Ator, the program manager for Arkansas’ vaccine deployment says it’s a necessary loss, because above all, vaccinating as many people as possible is the most important thing.

“Every conversation that I have with providers is that they understand that there is going to be some increased wastage because we don’t want to waste an opportunity,” said Ator. “If somebody is seeking a vaccination, they’re going to get the vaccination.”

Governor Hutchinson says the problem would be helped by smaller vials, but acknowledges that would be a large undertaking for the vaccine manufacturers.

