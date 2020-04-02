Some with special needs struggle to adjust to life during a pandemic

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —During the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of things are changing around us—forcing us to change the way we live our lives.

“It’s hard, and I can do it, but sometimes its hard to change up things,” said Robert Bell, who is on the autism spectrum.

For those with special needs, its harder to adjust their daily routine.

“I become so comfortable doing the same thing repetitively and that creates a sense of comfort when I do so,” said Bell.

27-year-old Robert Bell is on the autism spectrum.

He works at Arkansas Support Network, helping others with disabilities.

“It has kind of taken a toll on the activities I’m able to do at work, and just the amount of time I’m able to spend with them. We try to distance ourselves a little bit,” he said.

While Bell understands the global pandemic we’re experiencing, a lot of adults and kids with special needs do not.

He said, “It’s hard for me, I think it’s even harder for them because I don’t know how many of them fully grasp how serious it can be.”

“They don’t understand. They have no idea why this has happened and why they can’t come to school and see their friends and see their teachers,” said Tara Harshaw, the director of Special Education Services at Springdale schools.

Harshaw said getting connected to these students is a lot harder when they can’t meet face to face with their teachers.

“A lot of our students are one to one where they have an aide that’s with them all the time and it’s very difficult,” she said. “We can’t do this, we’re not supposed to make contact, it’s very hard to not make that contact.”

There are over 2000 special education students throughout the district, and Harshaw said not all of them are adjusting well to the change in their daily routine.

“It’s the parents that we’re hearing from and they’ll say “Help! What do we do?” she said. “They have visual schedules at school, like when do they go to music or when do they go to P.E., so we’ve sent out some visual schedules.”

She says it’s all to build a routine outside the classroom.

Bell on the other hand, he has some advice for people like him who are struggling right now.

“It’s hard to change and it’s hard to accept, but just realize it’s all for the better, you know?” he said. “I know it’s easier said than done but just give it a try, you know?”