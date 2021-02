(FILE) Northwest Arkansas National Airport. Several flights canceled/redirected due to snow. Photo Courtesy XNA. 12/13/2020

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas National Airport is reporting some flights cancelled due to the weekend’s inclement weather.

American, United and Allegiant airlines are facing delays in flights arriving to and departing from XNA.

For a full list of flight times and changes, visit XNA’s website.