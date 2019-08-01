SoNA hosting singing auditions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Singing auditions for choral singers for the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas are upcoming.

The auditions are for the 2019-20 SoNA Singers, which is an auditioned group of choral singers that perform with the symphony. They perform both a cappella and with orchestral accompaniment.

Auditions will be Saturday, Sept. 7 at Bentonville High School, 1801 S.E. J St. Those interested in scheduling an audition may do so, here.

Anyone who tries out must sing one solo, intervals and scales, as well as be able to perform pitch memory exercises.

Rehearsals will be during late September in Bentonville and Fayetteville.