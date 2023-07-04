NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular at the Walmart Amp will kick off with a performance from the the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas.

The Assistant Conductor, Sarah Pearson, said a lot of practice goes into putting on a show this big. Pearson said you’ll hear songs from recent films like Westside Story and Maverick, but also the American-themed classics you’d expect at a July Fourth celebration.

Around 70 SoNA members will be playing tonight and many are NWA natives. Pearson said it means a lot to her to have people fill up the Amp or tune in at-home on KNWA.

“I come from a long heritage of patriotism and those that gave their life and their service to our country, so it means a great deal to me, but to be able to celebrate music with people from all backgrounds and to have people come together, it’s just incredible,” said Pearson.

You can join Pearson and the rest of SoNA when gates to the Amp open at 7 p.m.

The music and KNWA’s broadcast of the show start at 8 p.m. and the fireworks will start lighting up the sky at 9:15 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $5.