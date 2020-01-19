SoNA performs free concert at Springdale Public Library

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performed a free community concert with song, dance, and even a live cello performance at the Springdale Public Library on Saturday.

The performance was in both English and Spanish.

“Sometimes we think that classical music is maybe in accessible for young children, so our goal here is to show them that music is for everyone, and even classical music is something everyone can enjoy,” said Jessica Dutton, a Teaching Artist.

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, or SoNA, is in it’s 65th season.

