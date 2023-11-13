SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Logan Lane’s father, Randy Lane, rolled him up the metal red ramp and his wheels were strapped in.

Like most students at Sonora Elementary School do every day, Logan Lane was on a swing set — something he was unable to do before because he was in a wheelchair. However, like the other students, Logan Lane is now able to get on the swing set whenever he wants due to the school’s new wheelchair-accessible playground facility.

“To see him come out and be able to swing with all the other kids,” Randy Lane said. “Especially just the small considerations, like they faced it towards the other playground so he can see the other kids while he’s swinging is just really great. Every time he gets on the swing, he’s just super happy, so I just love that for him.”

Springdale Public Schools received nearly $90,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to help fund the project.

Andee Ingram, the school district’s special education director, said the school district started the process for the wheelchair-accessible swings in 2021. She said it is important for every student to participate in recess and not watch from the side.

“It just gives them a sense of belonging and it gives them that independence that they can get on the swing and engage in that,” Ingram said. “It also really promotes the sensory stimulation for our students and that independent piece. The students can be involved and help push them. It really helps them to be engaged with their peers.”

There are six schools in the district that have the accessible swings, but Ingram said the goal is to have one at every Springdale school.