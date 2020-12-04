Man wanted for shooting Mass. State Trooper shot, killed by US Marshals in NYC; 2 officers injured

NEW YORK (WPRI) — News outlets in both New York and Boston are reporting the man wanted for shooting a Massachusetts State Trooper on Cape Cod last month is now dead.

According to reports, Andre Sterling, 35, was shot and killed in a confrontation with U.S. Marshals in the Bronx early Friday morning.

Two officers were wounded and are suffering from non-life threatening injuries, according to The Associated Press.

Police say last month Sterling shot the 28-year-old trooper during a traffic stop in Hyannis. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the bullet went through his hand and into the shoulder area of his ballistic vest.

Sterling was facing several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

This is a Breaking News story, check back for updates.