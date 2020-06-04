Sousaphone player instrumental in keeping the peace

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you attended either Northwest Arkansas protest demanding justice for the death of George Floyd or joined us on our Facebook lives chances are you heard this.

You can hear Joel Ludford playing his sousaphone at last night’s protest at the Fayetteville Square.

He was also making music at the protest the night before in Bentonville.

He said he felt compelled to attend both in an effort to bring awareness to the oppression of black people and police brutality.

“Very human thing to feel empathy so I’ve always felt like even though I don’t feel like I get proper treatment from the police, I feel like it’s nothing compared to what black and brown people feel on a daily basis,” he said.

Many of you commented on our Facebook live saying how much you enjoyed Ludford’s playing.

He’s been playing the sousaphone for the last 16 years.

He said music speaks to everyone and his sousaphone was instrumental in helping lead chants in a peaceful way at both protests while also helping drown out some of the negative noise.