MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On August 15, 2023, the Monticello Police Department arrested 24-year-old Justin C. Carter, a wanted person from Atlanta, Ga. According to police, Carter applied for an open position as a patrolman through email from South Carolina and arrived on August 14, 2023.

According to officers, Carter came to the police station on August 15, 2023, to verify details for the physical fitness test. After he arrived, there were some discrepancies in his physical appearance from his background check. According to officers, the discrepancies led to the discovery of his actual identity and a nationwide arrest warrant from Georgia.

Carter then met with officials of the Monticello Police Department at the Monticello High School track to perform a physical fitness test for pre-employment. According to officers, they allowed Carter to perform the test and immediately took him into custody.

Carter is awaiting to be transported to the state of Georgia.