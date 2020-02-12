South Arkansas police chief shot, injured while serving warrant

Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew was injured Tuesday morning when he was shot by an officer while serving a warrant. (Photo: City of Magnolia)

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The police chief of Magnolia, Arkansas is recovering after being shot by one of his own officers while serving a warrant Tuesday morning.

Corey Cannon, 33, is charged with fleeing and violation of probation (Source: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a joint statement released by Columbia County Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips and MPD Capt. Michael Caldwell, it happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 78 in Columbia County. Magnolia police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department were working together to apprehend Corey Cannon, who was wanted for absconding from his probation, as well as additional felony offenses in connection with fleeing from law enforcement the previous evening.

According to the statement, Dew was struck in the back by a bullet when law enforcement entered the home where Cannon was believed to be and an officer’s gun accidentally discharged. Chief Dew was wearing a bullet-proof vest and suffered only minor injuries. He was taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center for observation and treatment and later released.

Cannon was apprehended and placed under arrest during the incident. He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility, charged with fleeing and violation of probation.