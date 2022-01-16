South Arkansas shooting leaves one dead and another wounded

DUMAS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, troopers with the Arkansas State Police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of South Ash Street that led to the arrest of a Desha County man who allegedly shot two individuals.

Jason Jenkins, 36, of Dumas, died at a local hospital. The second victim was treated and released.

Derrick Nixon, 34, was taken into custody shortly after Dumas Police arrived on the scene, around 10:55 PM. Nixon is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

Nixon was kept overnight at the Dumas City Jail where he was scheduled to appear in district court on Friday Jan. 14 for a bond hearing.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting this ongoing investigating with the Dumas Police Department.

