Southern Washington County under “boil water” order

The Department of Health confirmed a “boil water” notice issued for the southern part of the Washington Water Authority (WWA) system. Under the order, those in affected areas are advised that water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled for briskly for one minute prior to use.

The order was put in place because a main transmission line near Prairie Grove Township washed out because of Sunday’s severe flooding. The water main serves all WWA customers in the south, southwest and southeast Washington Co. area.

For clarification purposes, Prairie Grove has its own water system that is not under a notice.

The affected areas are Illinois Chapel Road, Highway 265 South, Hogeye Road, Cove Creek Road, Centerpoint Church Road, all of Evansville area, all areas from Hogeye South to the county line including Strickler, all areas around Highway 156 from Hogeye to West Fork including Highway 170 South, Union Starr Road, Winn Creek Road, Sugar Mountain, all the southeast Phase One project including Highway 74 to Devil’s Den, Brentwood Mountain Road, Signal Hill and all areas around to the Crawford County line, all the southeast Phase Two project including Sunset Road, Whitehouse road, the Health Tower area in Madison County, Brannon Mountain Road, Hazel Valley and all surrounding roads in those areas, and the area east of West Fork including Low Gap and Mineral Springs.

The order will remain in effect until the levels even out.