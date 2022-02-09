FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith’s Southside High School cheerleaders are going to Orlando, Florida.

It’s to compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s National High School Cheerleading Championship.

In 2020, the team competed in nationals in Florida. Each cheerleader says they’re ready to show off their hard work and skills.

“It’s just such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we’re all just ready for it,” said cheerleader Carley Ross. “We’ve been working hard for it. This is what we’ve been looking forward to and working for all year.” I’m extremely proud. We put in a bunch of hard work, and I’m so excited that we have the opportunity to go.”

“I’m so proud,” said Varsity and Competition Coach Hannah Graham. “We had a rough year last year with COVID, so I’m excited to have a more normal year. So excited, so proud.”

Preliminaries are Friday with finals taking place on Saturday. Coach Hannah Graham says they’ll celebrate the competition with a trip to Disney World.