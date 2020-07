FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today was a big day for Fort Smith Southside’s class of 2020.

The Southside Maverick seniors walked across the stage to accept their high school diplomas.

Graduates were able to bring two guests to the ceremony.

Fort Smith Public Schools wants to thank seniors for their continued support and patience.