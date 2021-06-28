Southside High School principal to resign

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At a board meeting on Monday, June 28, the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Educations approved the resignation of Southside High School Principal Dr. Lisa Miller.

According to a news release from Fort Smith Public Schools, Miller was principal at Southside for three years, succeeding principal Wayne Haver.

Miller began her career in education at Kimmons Junior High in 2003, where she taught science and social studies, according to the release.

She transferred to Ramsey Junior High teaching math, then served as principal at Coleman Junior High and the Freshman Academy in the Van Buren School District for eight years.

The release says Miller was recently named Administrator of the Year by the Arkansas Scholastic Press Association.

“The time I have spent at Southside High School has been the most rewarding of my career. The students, teachers, colleagues and friends I have met along this journey have impacted my life in more ways that I can express. I will always be proud of my time as a Southside Maverick and apart of the Fort Smith Public Schools,” Miller said.

The release says the Southside High School principal position will be posted to the Fort Smith Public School Website in the coming days.