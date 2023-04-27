FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — OGE Energy Corp. Foundation announced on April 27 that Southside High School senior Emma Smith is one of its 2023 OGE Positive Energy Scholars and will receive a total of $60,000 in scholarship funds over four years to cover tuition, books, fees and on-campus room and board.

According to a press release from OG&E, classmates, school administrators, teachers, mentors, representatives from the company, Fort Smith Public Schools superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski and other members of the community gathered at Southside High School to surprise Emma with the scholarship award.

OGE Positive Energy Scholar presentation on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Fort Smith, Ark. Photo by Beth Hall

“Congratulations to Emma, one of our 2023 Positive Energy Scholars and the first-ever winner from Southside High School,” said Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO. “Emma is an intelligent, inspiring and diligent student, and we are thrilled to present her with this meaningful scholarship. It is an honor to play a role in bolstering our state’s STEM workforce by empowering tomorrow’s leaders and trailblazers.”

The release says Emma was selected as one of this year’s Positive Energy Scholars from a pool of more than 200 applicants. Emma is an active member of several organizations, such as the National Honor Society, Student Council, DECA and the Fort Smith Junior Leadership Academy.

According to the release, in order for students to qualify for the OGE Positive Energy Scholarship, students must: