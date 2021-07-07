Southwest Missouri sees 17 new COVID deaths in virus surge

Nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe full of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother’s Brewing Company in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

Officials say 17 more people in southwest Missouri died from COVID-19 in a two-week period ending Sunday as the coronavirus surges in the region.

The Kansas City Star reports that the deaths were recorded in the two-week reporting period from June 21 and July 4 and reported Tuesday by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The dead ranged in age from 40s to 90s.

Officials say none of those who died were fully vaccinated.

The department’s acting Director of Health Katie Towns says the latest surge is being driven by the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant, and she urged residents to get vaccinated.