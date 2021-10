BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 15th annual Fall Festival at Spanker Creek is underway.

Spanker Creek farm is just north of Bentonville where visitors will find music, arts and crafts, clothing, and food vendors from all over the country.

The festival runs through Sunday.

It’s open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.