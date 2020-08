BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Spark Café has reopened to the public on the Bentonville Square.

Spark Café associates are taking steps to offer a safe experience to customers.

Along with the team’s masks, gloves, and increased cleaning procedures, newly installed service windows offer additional social distancing protection. The dining area will remain closed.

The Spark Café is now open seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m. for take out.

