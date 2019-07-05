Speakers Bureau to assist Hispanic community with disaster relief information

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA)–A Speakers Bureau meeting scheduled for Tuesday will inform the Hispanic community on disaster assistance available to them, according to an email sent out by Javier Caltenco of the U.S. Small Business Administration (USSBA).

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. on July 16 in Fort Smith, but surrounding counties are welcome to attend. Disaster assistance from FEMA and USSBA will be discussed, and customer service representatives from FEMA will attend to register applicants.

The event will take place at Immaculate Conception Church on 22 N. 13th Street.